M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,490 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 479,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 432,554 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $9,689,000.

EWU opened at $32.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

