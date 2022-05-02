M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,138 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

