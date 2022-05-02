M&T Bank Corp Sells 771 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

