M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alight were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $7,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $16,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $38,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

