M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 339,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

