M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

