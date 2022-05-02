National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.27) to GBX 1,105 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

