Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter.

NYSE:NNI opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.14. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nelnet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nelnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nelnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nelnet by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

