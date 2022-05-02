New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $242,000 Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 802,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Precigen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

