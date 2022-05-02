NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY22 guidance at $1.42-1.48 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NI stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NiSource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

