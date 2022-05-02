Northern Trust Corp Acquires 56,116 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of GXO Logistics worth $76,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

GXO stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

