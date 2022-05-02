Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Signet Jewelers worth $73,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

