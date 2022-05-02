Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Hancock Whitney worth $74,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.