Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $74,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $96.42 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.