Northern Trust Corp Has $71.42 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Maximus worth $71,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.