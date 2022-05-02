Northern Trust Corp Has $73.49 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of RH worth $73,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after acquiring an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,829,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock valued at $144,196,925. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $336.12 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.21 and a 200-day moving average of $473.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

