Northern Trust Corp Has $73.98 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Organon & Co. worth $73,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 572.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.