Northern Trust Corp Has $78.13 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Capri worth $78,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

