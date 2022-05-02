Northern Trust Corp Has $78.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Deckers Outdoor worth $78,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $265.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average of $331.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

