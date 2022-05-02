Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Workiva worth $76,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $96.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

