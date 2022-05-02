Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of TopBuild worth $79,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $181.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $233.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.