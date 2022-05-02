Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,390 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Kohl’s worth $72,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kohl’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 361,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

