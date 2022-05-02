Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Nielsen worth $72,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

