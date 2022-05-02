Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of First American Financial worth $72,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.