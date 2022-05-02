Northern Trust Corp Sells 103,381 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Pinduoduo worth $76,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.