Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,580 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Brunswick worth $74,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

