Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,998 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of BlackLine worth $73,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

