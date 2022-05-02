Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,252 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Lyft worth $74,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Lyft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

