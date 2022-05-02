Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,066 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $74,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of WH opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

