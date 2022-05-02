Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,982 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Diodes worth $74,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

