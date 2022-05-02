Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Americold Realty Trust worth $72,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of COLD opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

