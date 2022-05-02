Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,748 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NCLH opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

