NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

