NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.90 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

