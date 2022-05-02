Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $280.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.23. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

