Oppenheimer Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

NYSE DPZ opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.63.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

