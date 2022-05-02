Oppenheimer Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $65.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

