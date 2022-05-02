Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

