Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $23,136.75 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $23,136.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,415.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.