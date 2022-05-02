Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $133.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Perficient has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

