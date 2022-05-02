PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Buys $22,480.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,596,234 shares in the company, valued at $29,181,670.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Eli Samaha bought 21,087 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha bought 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

