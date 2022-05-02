Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.08.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.