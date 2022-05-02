Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

