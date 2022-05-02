Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.
NYSE:PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
