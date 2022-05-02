Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.