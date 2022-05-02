Piper Sandler Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.15.

HOOD stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock worth $4,295,236.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $22,169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

