Pivotal Research Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of ATUS opened at $9.28 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

