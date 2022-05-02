Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 48.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 107,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

