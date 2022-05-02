PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.82% of PotlatchDeltic worth $73,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

