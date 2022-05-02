Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

