Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

May 2nd, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

PLD opened at $160.29 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

